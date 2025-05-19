Trump slams Kamala Harris for allegedly paying Beyoncé $11M for endorsement, calls it ‘illegal election scam’

In a fiery series of Truth Social posts, US president Donald Trump launched fresh allegations against presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, claiming that her campaign has unlawfully paid major celebrities—including Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono—for political endorsements disguised as performance fees. Trump labelled the move an “illegal election scam” and demanded a “major federal investigation.”

The most eye-catching claim revolves around Beyoncé. Trump alleged that the global music icon received a staggering $11 million to appear briefly at a Harris campaign event without performing any songs.

“According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG!” Trump wrote. “This is an ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM at the highest level!”

The president argued that such financial transactions violate campaign finance laws, which prohibit direct payments for political endorsements. “Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment,” he continued. “It’s not legal!”

Trump didn’t stop at Beyoncé. He also called out other big-name stars reportedly involved in Kamala Harris’s campaign rallies and events. “HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?” he questioned. “What about Beyoncé? …And how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”

Trump painted the celebrity appearances as part of a wider attempt to manufacture support and energize what he described as “sparse crowds” at Harris campaign stops. “This is a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds,” he wrote.

With these statements, Trump made it clear he intends to escalate the matter. “I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” he declared. “For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system.”

As of now, Kamala Harris’s campaign team has not issued a formal response to the accusations, and no evidence has been publicly shared by Trump to verify the alleged payments. The news, however, has already sparked a political firestorm and online debate, with critics accusing Trump of deflection while supporters rally behind his demand for transparency.

This latest controversy adds to the growing list of flashpoints in what is shaping up to be a heated 2025 presidential race. Whether these celebrity payment claims gain legal traction remains to be seen, but for now, the political temperature continues to rise.