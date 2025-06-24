Trump brokers Israel-Iran ceasefire after missile strikes, calls It ‘the 12 day war’

A dramatic 12-day conflict between Israel-Iran has come to a halt with the announcement of a ceasefire, brokered and declared by US President Donald Trump.

The truce comes after a period of intense military exchanges, including Iran’s missile strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and devastating Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, including the Fordow nuclear facility and Tehran’s Evin prison.

How the Ceasefire Was Brokered

The ceasefire announcement followed a series of high-level diplomatic maneuvers. According to senior US officials, President Trump personally called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging an end to hostilities. Trump also coordinated with the Emir of Qatar, who acted as an intermediary with Iranian officials.

The phased ceasefire plan, crafted by Trump, called for Iran to halt missile attacks for 12 hours, followed by Israel pausing its operations for another 12 hours, to build mutual trust.

Trump announced the truce on his social media platform, writing, “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Netanyahu’s office soon confirmed Israel’s agreement, citing the achievement of military objectives against Iran’s nuclear program and expressing gratitude to the US for its support and participation in “eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat.” Iran, while not officially confirming the deal, signaled through state media that it would halt military operations if Israel ceased its attacks.

Final Strikes Before the Truce

In the hours leading up to the ceasefire, both sides launched additional attacks. Iran fired multiple missile barrages at Israel, resulting in four fatalities in Beersheba, according to Israeli ambulance services—the first deaths in Israel since the ceasefire was announced. Simultaneously, Israel continued airstrikes on Iranian targets, including the Fordow nuclear site, which had already been hit by US “bunker-buster” bombs.

Iranian state media claimed that their final missile strikes matched the number of bombs used by the US in its attacks, signaling a proportional response rather than an escalation. Experts noted that Iran’s measured retaliation was likely intended to avoid provoking a massive US response, given the damage to its air defenses and the weakened state of its regional allies.

Humanitarian Impact and Evacuations

The conflict has taken a heavy toll. The Iranian Health Ministry reported at least 400 deaths and 3,000 injuries from Israeli strikes, while Iran’s retaliatory attacks killed at least 24 people in Israel. The US State Department assisted about 250 Americans and their families in evacuating Israel, with flights routed through Greece, Italy, and Cyprus. Ben Gurion Airport, previously closed during the fighting, reopened for limited travel.

Political Fallout and Reactions

The ceasefire has sparked political debate in Washington. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump ally, criticized the president’s decision to strike Iran, calling it a “bait and switch” to appease neoconservatives and the military-industrial complex. She argued that such actions risk entangling future generations in foreign wars and provoking terrorist attacks on US soil.

Looking Ahead: Fragile Peace

While the ceasefire is now in effect, both Israel and Iran have signaled that any violations will be met with force. Netanyahu’s office warned of a “forceful” response to any breach of the truce, and Iran’s foreign minister stated that military operations would end only if Israel stopped its attacks.

The agreement, which Trump dubbed “THE 12 DAY WAR,” remains fragile, with both sides wary and the region on edge. The world watches closely to see if this truce will hold or if the cycle of violence will resume.