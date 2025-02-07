Israel’s Defence Minister backs Trump’s ‘US to take control of Gaza’ plan, Palestine reacts saying ‘not for sale’

Israel’s Defense Minister Backs Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to formulate a plan allowing Palestinians in Gaza to leave the territory, aligning with Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to take control of Gaza and relocate its 2.1 million residents elsewhere.

The move comes amid a continued crackdown by Israel and the US on Hamas, following the conflict that erupted in October 2023.

Katz stated that Gazans should have the “freedom of movement and migration”, asserting that countries critical of Israel’s military actions should be “obligated” to take in Palestinian refugees. Meanwhile, Trump declared that Gaza would be “turned over” to the US at the end of the war.

However, the Palestinian presidency has strongly rejected the plan, branding it a violation of international law and reaffirming that “Palestine is not for sale.”

The war began after a Hamas-led cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas, leading to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since the start of the war, more than 47,550 people have been killed and 111,600 injured, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. The conflict has left nearly 70 per cent of Gaza’s buildings destroyed or damaged, forcing the majority of the population into repeated displacement.

The situation has caused a collapse in healthcare, water, sanitation, and food supplies, with extreme shortages of fuel, medicine, and shelter.

On Thursday (6), Israel Katz expressed his support for Donald Trump’s initiative, calling it a “bold” move that could aid the long-term reconstruction of a demilitarized Gaza after Hamas.

Katz further announced that he had instructed the military to draft a comprehensive exit plan for Gaza’s residents.

“The plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air,” he said.

In a pointed remark, Katz challenged nations that have condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying:

“Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory. Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse.”

He also accused Hamas of preventing Gazans from leaving, arguing that the Palestinian people should have “the right to freedom of movement and migration.”

Hamas official Basem Naim dismissed Katz’s announcement, stating that it was an attempt to cover up Israel’s failures in the war.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian presidency reaffirmed its rejection of any forced displacement plan. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the presidency, declared:

“Palestine, with its land, history, and holy sites, is not for sale.”

He warned that the Palestinians “will not give up an inch of their land”, whether in Gaza or the occupied West Bank.

I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them. Hamas has used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population,… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) February 6, 2025

Referring to past forced displacements, he added:

“The Palestinian people and their leadership will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes of 1948 and 1967 and will thwart any plan aimed at liquidating their just cause through investment projects whose place is neither in Palestine nor on its land.”

Trump unveiled his controversial plan during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He proposed that Gaza would be placed under US control after the war, with most of its Palestinian residents being relocated to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt.

“I hope we can do something where they wouldn’t want to go back,” he said, describing his vision of transforming Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

At a White House press briefing, spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt confirmed that the president planned to temporarily relocate Gazans while the war-torn area was rebuilt. However, she did not clarify whether all Palestinians who wanted to stay in Gaza would be allowed to do so.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio later stated that Gazans would only leave for an “interim” period before reconstruction.

On Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social, stating:

“The Palestinians… would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.”

He also reassured Americans that no US soldiers would be needed to maintain order in Gaza.

Trump’s proposal has sparked outrage among Palestinian officials and regional leaders.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II reaffirmed his country’s “rejection of any attempts to annex land or displace Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister emphasized that reconstruction efforts should occur “without the Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip.”

The UN Human Rights Office also weighed in, warning that the “forcible transfer” of people from an occupied territory is strictly prohibited under international law.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to dehumanizing rhetoric, stating:

“It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing. Gaza must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state.”

In an interview with Fox News, Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s proposal, calling it “remarkable” and something that should be “examined, pursued, and done.”

However, he also indicated that Gazans might return after the war, saying:

“They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza.”

As Israel, the US, and Palestinian authorities continue to debate Gaza’s future, the displacement of its 2.1 million residents remains a highly contentious issue.