Trump says Iran war may end soon, claims strikes destroyed key military targets

Highlights:

Trump says the conflict with Iran could end soon following US and Israeli strikes.

Warns Tehran not to launch any new “provocation.”

Trump claims many Iranian missile launchers were destroyed in the February 28 operation.

Says Iran’s military capabilities have been significantly weakened.

Pentagon says the United States has “only just begun to fight.”

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran may end soon, while warning Tehran that any new aggression would bring a stronger American response.

Trump made the remarks during a news conference in Florida as tensions remain high across the Middle East following recent military action. The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes against Iranian military targets on February 28, which were followed by Iranian missile attacks across the region.

During the briefing, Trump said the military operation was designed to stop what he described as an imminent threat and insisted the action was limited in scope.

“It’s going to be ended soon, and if it starts up again they’ll be hit even harder,” Trump said while addressing reporters.

Trump described the military campaign as a short operation aimed at weakening Iran’s military infrastructure. He suggested that the strikes had already reduced Tehran’s ability to conduct large-scale attacks.

Trump warns Iran against any new “provocation”

Trump repeatedly warned Iran not to take further hostile action against the United States or its allies. According to him, the Iranian military has already used much of its available weapons in retaliation and should avoid escalating the situation.

“They’ve shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute,” Trump said.

Trump added that any new attack by Iran would trigger a decisive American response.

The warning comes amid heightened security concerns across the Middle East. Several governments in the region are closely monitoring the situation due to fears that the conflict could expand or disrupt global energy and transport routes.

Trump says strikes destroyed many Iranian missile launchers

Trump said the February 28 strikes targeted Iranian missile launch facilities and other strategic infrastructure.

According to Trump, the operation significantly damaged Iran’s ability to launch future attacks. He claimed that American and Israeli forces destroyed a large portion of Iran’s missile launch systems during the strikes.

Trump said the operation eliminated around 80 percent of Iran’s missile launchers, leaving only a limited number still operational.

The president argued that the strikes were necessary because U.S. intelligence indicated Iran was preparing to launch attacks across the region.

“If we didn’t go in, they would have come after us,” Trump said. “Within a week, they were going to attack us 100 percent.”

Trump said intelligence reports suggested Iran was preparing to target Israel as well as other locations across the Middle East.

Trump says Iran’s military capabilities have been weakened

Trump also claimed that Iran’s broader military infrastructure suffered major damage during the operation.

According to Trump, the strikes affected several parts of Iran’s defense system, including naval assets, communication networks, and air force capabilities.

He argued that weakening these systems was necessary to prevent further escalation and protect U.S. interests and regional allies.

Trump also warned about the risks if Iran were able to develop nuclear weapons.

“If they had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it on Israel,” he said.

Trump framed the operation as a preventive action meant to reduce the risk of a larger conflict in the future.

Trump says outcome depends on Iran’s next move

Trump expressed confidence that the situation could stabilize quickly if Iran avoids further confrontation. However, the next steps remain uncertain as governments across the region assess the evolving security environment.

For now, Trump has maintained that the strikes achieved their main objectives and reduced immediate threats posed by Iran.

At the same time, he reiterated that the United States is prepared to act again if Tehran attempts new military actions.

Trump’s comments highlight the fragile nature of the situation, where the possibility of de-escalation exists but depends largely on how Iran responds in the coming days.