‘That’s enough:’ Donald Trump interrupts UK prime minister Keir Starmer during press conference

Trump Clashes with UK PM Keir Starmer During Press Event

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Keir Starmer met at the White House to discuss key geopolitical issues, including a potential Ukraine peace deal and strengthening US-UK trade ties. However, the press conference took a tense turn when Trump abruptly shut down a question regarding Canada.

During the joint press conference, a reporter asked Starmer if he had discussed Trump’s previous comments on annexing Canada. The question also referenced whether King Charles III had expressed concern over the issue.

Starmer responded diplomatically, saying, “I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist. We’re the closest of nations, and we had very good discussions today, but we didn’t touch Canada.” Before Starmer could finish his statement, Trump cut in, saying, “That’s enough.”

“It’s my privilege to welcome the Prime Minister of a very special place—the United Kingdom—to the White House. The U.S. and U.K. share a special relationship, one like no other, passed down through the centuries.” –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🇬🇧 @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/Y91Lb6FGIH — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 28, 2025

The primary agenda of the meeting revolved around the ongoing war in Ukraine. Starmer urged the US to support a peace deal that does not reward Russia for its aggression. He emphasized, “There’s a famous slogan in the United Kingdom from after the Second World War, that is that we have to win the peace, and that’s what we must do now. Because it can’t be a peace that rewards the aggressor.”

Trump, who has often claimed that the war would never have started under his presidency, reiterated his efforts to end the conflict. “To begin the process of ending this spiral of death, I had historic back-to-back calls with President Putin, very successful calls I might add, and President Zelensky…We’re working very hard to get that war brought to an end.”

Under Trump’s leadership, the US position on Russia has shifted. Reports indicate that Washington has engaged in direct discussions with Moscow without Ukrainian representation. Trump has also placed partial blame on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war, stating that a deal could have been struck with Russia to avoid the conflict.

While Starmer advocated for stronger Western backing for Ukraine, Trump remained vague about the extent of US involvement in any European-led security assurances. When asked about the timeline for a resolution, Trump responded, “It’ll either be fairly soon or it won’t be at all.”

Beyond geopolitical concerns, Trump and Starmer also discussed strengthening economic ties between the two nations. With ongoing uncertainties surrounding Brexit’s impact on trade, the UK seeks a stronger economic partnership with the US. Trump’s focus on tariffs and trade agreements was a significant part of the discussions.

While the meeting between Trump and Starmer highlighted the close relationship between the US and the UK, the tension during the press conference underscored the challenges in navigating diplomatic relations. As the world watches the developments on Ukraine and international trade, the policies of both leaders will shape the future of global alliances.