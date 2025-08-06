Trump doubles India tariffs to 50% over Russian oil imports

Highlight:

Trump raised tariffs on most Indian goods to 50% by adding an extra 25%.

Action targets India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Trump accused India of reselling Russian oil and aiding Russia’s economy.

India called the move “unjustified and unreasonable.”

Some products like steel, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals are exempt.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order adding a 25% tariff on Indian imports, increasing the total tariff rate on most goods from India to 50%. This follows a 25% tariff announced days earlier and targets India’s continued purchases of Russian oil during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump said India is “currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” which he described as fueling Russia’s “war machine.” According to a White House fact sheet, India has been reselling Russian oil in global markets at a profit, which supports Russia’s economy and its military actions. The administration said the tariffs are intended to discourage countries from aiding Russia through oil imports and to impose economic costs on Moscow.

The additional 25% tariff will take effect 21 days after the order’s signing, on top of the earlier 25% set to start soon. Steel, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals will remain exempt under sector-specific rules. The new rate on Indian imports is now among the highest the United States applies to any trading partner.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs called the move “unjustified and unreasonable,” noting that Western countries also trade with Russia in commodities such as energy, fertilizers, and chemicals. Indian officials said their oil purchases are driven by economic necessity because of global supply changes and price caps, and that earlier encouragement from the U.S. and the European Union was aimed at stabilizing energy markets.

The measure further strains U.S.-India trade relations. India has said it will continue to protect its strategic autonomy and energy security despite global pressure. Trump indicated that his administration is monitoring other countries’ Russian oil imports and may impose similar tariffs.

The tariffs are part of Trump’s wider effort to pressure countries still trading with Russia. He has criticized India’s import duties as “exceptionally high” and said, “India does a lot of business with us, but we don’t do business with them,” framing tariffs as a negotiating tool.