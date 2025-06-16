Trump claims credit for India-Pakistan peace, suggests Israel-Iran deal is next

United States president Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy by claiming credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan, and suggesting that a similar deal is imminent between Israel and Iran.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make”.

Trump’s Mediation Claims: “We Do It Through Trade”

Trump has repeatedly asserted that his intervention, especially through the use of trade leverage, has brought several global conflicts to a halt. He claimed, “…In that case, by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!”.

He further emphasized, “I think the deal I’m most proud of is the fact that we’re dealing with India, we’re dealing with Pakistan, and we were able to stop potentially a nuclear war through trade as opposed to through bullets… Normally they do it through bullets. We do it through trade. So I’m very proud of that”.

India’s Response: No Foreign Mediation

India has consistently rejected Trump’s repeated claims of mediation. Official sources have maintained that the ceasefire was a result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, with no third-party involvement.

Despite this, Trump has made at least thirteen public statements since May 10, 2025, asserting that his administration’s trade diplomacy was key to ending the hostilities.

Trump on Other Global Conflicts: “I Do a Lot, and Never Get Credit”

In his Truth Social post, Trump also referenced his alleged role in resolving other international disputes. “Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long-time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it,” he wrote.

He added, “Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”.

Trump lamented that his efforts often go unrecognized: “Many calls and meetings are now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”.

“Sometimes They Have to Fight It Out”

On the same day, Trump also remarked that Iran and Israel may need to “fight it out” before reaching a deal. “Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re going to see what happens,” he told reporters at the White House as he departed for the G7 summit in Canada.

Trump’s comments come as Israel and Iran continue to exchange strikes, with Iran’s health ministry claiming 244 deaths in three days of Israeli attacks.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue operations until Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities are dismantled, stating, “We’re geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim, to remove … two existential threats – the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat”.

A senior Iranian military official has warned of a “devastating response” to Israeli attacks, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.