Trump claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, repeats offer to mediate Kashmir

President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that the United States played a pivotal role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan, asserting that his administration’s involvement led to a “historic” ceasefire and prevented a potentially catastrophic nuclear escalation.

This marks the fifth time since May 10, 2025, that Trump has repeated the claim, despite New Delhi’s continued insistence that no third party was involved.

Speaking aboard Air Force One after his visit to Saudi Arabia on May 13, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he and his team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance, “convinced” India and Pakistan to resolve their differences peacefully and focus on trade instead of conflict.

“I didn’t like what was happening. You’re talking about two very strongly nuclear countries. If that ever started, millions could be killed in a matter of minutes,” Trump said. “We got involved, and I think we did a good job. I convinced them—let’s have peace and make trade deals. That’s much better than nuclear weapons.”

Trump’s remarks follow a turbulent week marked by a series of cross-border drone and missile strikes between India and Pakistan that began after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted military campaign against terror infrastructure across the border. Pakistan retaliated with attempted strikes on Indian military bases from May 8 to May 10.

By Saturday, May 10, both countries had agreed to halt all hostilities. Indian sources confirmed that the ceasefire agreement was the result of direct communication between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. They emphasized that the decision was bilateral and categorically stated that no external power was involved in the process.

Still, Trump has continued to claim otherwise. During a speech at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh—where he was flanked by high-profile figures such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Elon Musk—Trump repeated that he brokered the peace deal using trade diplomacy.

“Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” Trump said, to applause. “I used trade to a large extent. I told them, ‘Fellows, come on, let’s make a deal. Let’s do some trading—not trade nuclear missiles.’”

He praised both Indian and Pakistani leaders, calling them “very strong, very smart” and said he hoped the peace would last. “It all stopped. Hopefully, it’ll stay that way,” he added.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump further asserted that the United States had helped the two countries reach a “historic and heroic decision” to end the conflict. He also expressed willingness to work with India and Pakistan to find a “solution” for the Kashmir issue.

However, India quickly reasserted its longstanding position that Kashmir is a bilateral matter and that there is no room for third-party mediation. The Indian government reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Misri is scheduled to brief a parliamentary panel on May 19 regarding the latest developments with Pakistan and India’s stance on the ceasefire and Trump’s claims.

Despite India’s repeated denial, Trump appears committed to maintaining that his administration played a significant behind-the-scenes role in defusing tensions between the two South Asian nuclear powers. His version of events has been met with skepticism in both diplomatic and strategic circles, particularly given the Indian government’s clear messaging against any third-party interference.