Trump fires top US General CQ Brown in Pentagon shake-up

Trump Removes General CQ Brown: Pentagon Leadership Overhaul

In a major shake-up of military leadership, US President Donald Trump has dismissed General Charles “CQ” Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the highest-ranking officer in the country. The move, announced on social media, is part of a broader restructuring of the Pentagon, with five other senior military officials also being replaced.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country,” Trump posted. This decision marks another significant shift in his administration’s approach to military leadership, focusing on what Trump calls “restoring core military values.”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has been vocal about his opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the military, had previously called for Gen Brown’s dismissal. He accused Brown of prioritizing “woke” policies over military readiness.

In addition to Brown, two other top military officials were also removed on Friday: Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Jim Slife.

Adm Franchetti was the first woman to lead the US Navy. With her dismissal, Trump continues a pattern of removing senior military officials appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Hegseth defended the decision, stating, “Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting, and winning wars.”

To replace Brown, Trump has nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Dan Caine, a career F-16 pilot and former CIA associate director for military affairs. Trump has previously praised Caine, recalling their first meeting in Iraq and even calling him “better than any movie actor you could get.”

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last year, Trump reiterated his belief that the US military had become “woke at the top,” a sentiment that has shaped many of his defense policy decisions.

Gen Brown had been visiting troops at the southern US border when Trump announced his dismissal. His tenure as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was set to last until 2027, making this an abrupt removal.

Brown made headlines in 2020 when he spoke out about racial inequality following the death of George Floyd. In a widely shared video message, he described the challenges of being one of the few black officers in his unit and the skepticism he faced regarding his credentials.

As Chief of Staff of the Air Force in 2022, Brown co-signed a memo outlining diversity goals, seeking to increase the proportion of minority officer applicants while adjusting the selection rate for white candidates. His policies became a target for critics who viewed them as part of a broader “woke agenda” within the military.

Brown was only the second black officer to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following Colin Powell, who held the position from 1989 to 1993.

Trump’s shake-up extends beyond leadership changes. The Pentagon also announced on Friday that it would cut its budget and lay off 5,400 probationary employees in the coming week. This move aligns with Trump’s broader strategy to reduce what he sees as unnecessary expenditures.

Meanwhile, a federal court in Maryland temporarily blocked Trump from implementing bans on DEI programs. District Judge Adam Abelson ruled that these directives might violate free speech rights under the US Constitution.

This latest development highlights the growing tension between Trump’s administration and the judiciary over issues related to military policies and social initiatives.

As the administration continues its restructuring efforts, the impact of these leadership changes on US military operations and defense strategy remains to be seen.