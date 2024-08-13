Harris will ‘destroy’ USA if elected, says Trump during Musk interview

Billionaire Elon Musk interviewed Donald Trump on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), today. The interview was supposed to start at 5:30 AM IST but was delayed by over 40 minutes due to a cyberattack known as a DDOS attack.

In a highly anticipated interview on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk spoke with former President Donald Trump. The interview, initially set for 5:30 AM IST, faced a significant delay of over 40 minutes due to a massive DDOS cyberattack, which overloaded the platform.

During the two-hour conversation, Trump expressed gratitude for Musk’s endorsement in the 2024 US presidential race. Trump told Musk, “Your endorsement means a lot to me,” while Musk responded, “It is really essential that you win for the good of the country.”

The discussion also touched on recent events, including an assassination attempt on Trump. Reflecting on this, Trump described the experience as “not pleasant” and emphasized that he “knew immediately that it was a bullet.” Musk noted, “You can’t fake bravery under such circumstances,” highlighting Trump’s resilience.

Trump also used the interview to criticize his rival, Kamala Harris. He asserted that Harris would “destroy” the country if elected, labeling her a “San Francisco liberal who destroyed that city, destroyed California, and will destroy our country.”

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Additionally, Trump claimed that if he were still president, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, and he criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the economy and illegal immigration. “The economy is a disaster with inflation,” he said, and he accused Harris of failing to address illegal immigration effectively.

In terms of foreign policy, Trump praised leaders from Russia, China, and North Korea, stating they are “at the top of their game” and underscoring the need for a strong US president to counter them. He also discussed plans to build an “Iron Dome” for the US, similar to Israel’s, to enhance national security.

The interview drew over 1.2 million listeners, indicating significant public interest despite the technical issues. Trump and Musk also touched on Trump’s past successes, asserting that his presidency saw reduced tensions with Iran and better control over terrorism.

Musk, who had initially apologized for the interview delay, highlighted the challenge of dealing with the cyberattack and assured viewers that despite the disruption, the conversation would continue to be made available. The interview served as a platform for Trump to assert his positions on various critical issues while engaging with Musk’s large audience on X.