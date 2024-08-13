25.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsHarris will 'destroy' USA if elected, says Trump during Musk interview
Headline news

Harris will ‘destroy’ USA if elected, says Trump during Musk interview

By: vibhuti

Date:

Trump praised leaders from Russia, China, and North Korea, stating they are "at the top of their game" and underscoring the need for a strong US president to counter them. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

Trump falsely accuses Harris of using AI to inflate Detroit rally crowd size

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been spreading a...
Headline news

Harris ramps up campaign in Arizona, takes aim at Trump’s immigration record

Kamala Harris took her rapid tour of battleground states...
Headline news

Trump challenges Harris to September debates amid surging polls and campaign tensions

Donald Trump proposed three September debates against Kamala Harris...
Headline news

Biden uncertain of peaceful transition if Trump loses, Harris warns of lawlessness in potential second term

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is "not confident"...
Headline news

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz as her running mate

US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and her freshly selected...

Billionaire Elon Musk interviewed Donald Trump on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), today. The interview was supposed to start at 5:30 AM IST but was delayed by over 40 minutes due to a cyberattack known as a DDOS attack.

The two-hour interview covered several topics, including the recent assassination attempt on Trump. During the discussion, Trump criticized his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, who is now running for president in the 2024 elections.

Trump used the interview as a chance to address his declining poll numbers, as Kamala Harris has recently closed the gap and taken the lead. The event attracted over 1.3 million viewers, giving Trump a significant platform to voice his concerns and campaign messages.

In a highly anticipated interview on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk spoke with former President Donald Trump. The interview, initially set for 5:30 AM IST, faced a significant delay of over 40 minutes due to a massive DDOS cyberattack, which overloaded the platform.

During the two-hour conversation, Trump expressed gratitude for Musk’s endorsement in the 2024 US presidential race. Trump told Musk, “Your endorsement means a lot to me,” while Musk responded, “It is really essential that you win for the good of the country.”

- Advertisement -

The discussion also touched on recent events, including an assassination attempt on Trump. Reflecting on this, Trump described the experience as “not pleasant” and emphasized that he “knew immediately that it was a bullet.” Musk noted, “You can’t fake bravery under such circumstances,” highlighting Trump’s resilience.

Trump also used the interview to criticize his rival, Kamala Harris. He asserted that Harris would “destroy” the country if elected, labeling her a “San Francisco liberal who destroyed that city, destroyed California, and will destroy our country.”

Additionally, Trump claimed that if he were still president, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, and he criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the economy and illegal immigration. “The economy is a disaster with inflation,” he said, and he accused Harris of failing to address illegal immigration effectively.

In terms of foreign policy, Trump praised leaders from Russia, China, and North Korea, stating they are “at the top of their game” and underscoring the need for a strong US president to counter them. He also discussed plans to build an “Iron Dome” for the US, similar to Israel’s, to enhance national security.

The interview drew over 1.2 million listeners, indicating significant public interest despite the technical issues. Trump and Musk also touched on Trump’s past successes, asserting that his presidency saw reduced tensions with Iran and better control over terrorism.

Musk, who had initially apologized for the interview delay, highlighted the challenge of dealing with the cyberattack and assured viewers that despite the disruption, the conversation would continue to be made available. The interview served as a platform for Trump to assert his positions on various critical issues while engaging with Musk’s large audience on X.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Trump falsely accuses Harris of using AI to inflate Detroit rally crowd size

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Kareena Kapoor criticizes Bollywood’s obsession with six-pack abs

Entertainment 0
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her thoughts on Bollywood's...

After Kiran Rao and Javed Akhtar, ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Vanga targets Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment 0
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, might have...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share heartwarming moments with daughter Malti Marie

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc