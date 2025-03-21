Trump signs order to eliminate the Education Department, calling it a ‘big con job’

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, reinforcing his long-held view that the agency is ineffective and unnecessary. The move aligns with his broader agenda to shrink the federal government and shift power back to states and local communities.

The executive order, signed on March 20, directs the Education Secretary to take all possible legal steps to facilitate the closure of the department. Trump has repeatedly criticized the agency as an expensive bureaucracy that promotes liberal ideology, calling it a “big con job.”

This is not the first time Trump has proposed eliminating the Education Department. He previously suggested shutting it down during his first term (2017-2021), but Congress did not act on his proposal. The department, created in 1979, cannot be abolished without congressional approval, making complete closure unlikely unless Republicans push legislation to support Trump’s vision.

Despite the executive order, the White House confirmed that critical functions of the department, including Title I funding for low-income schools, Pell Grants, and programs for students with disabilities, would be retained. However, details on how the transition will be implemented remain unclear.

While Republican lawmakers have expressed support for dismantling the Education Department, Democrats have vowed to oppose the move, citing potential disruptions to the education system. The department employs over 4,200 people and manages a budget of approximately $251 billion, which funds K-12 education, college tuition assistance, and other programs.

- Advertisement -

Trump’s critics argue that shutting down the agency could lead to funding instability for millions of students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. However, conservative think tanks advocating for the department’s closure believe its responsibilities could be transferred to other agencies.

Trump’s decision to target the Education Department is part of a larger effort to overhaul federal agencies and reduce the size of the government. His administration has focused on cutting costs, reducing the federal workforce, and shifting responsibilities to state and local governments.

In addition to the Education Department, Trump has previously pushed for changes in other agencies, including the US Agency for International Development (USAID). His administration has also pressured government employees to return to physical offices or resign, reinforcing his stance on reducing federal operations.

Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, has been assigned to oversee the department’s closure, though the timeline for its dissolution remains uncertain.

The executive order signals a major policy shift that could reshape the landscape of American education. However, without congressional approval, Trump’s plan to permanently eliminate the department faces significant hurdles.