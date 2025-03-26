Donald Trump pushes major election reforms, cites India as example

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing sweeping changes to the U.S. electoral system, focusing on stricter voter identification, mail-in ballot deadlines, and enhanced security measures. Trump cited India and other countries as examples of nations that have implemented stronger voter protections, arguing that the U.S. lacks similar safeguards.

Citing concerns over election integrity, Trump stated that the right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated “without illegal dilution” is essential to ensuring the rightful winner is determined. He emphasized that “free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic.”

In his executive order, Trump highlighted how India and Brazil have linked voter identification to biometric databases, whereas the U.S. relies on self-attestation for citizenship. He pointed out that Germany and Canada use paper ballots for vote tabulation, providing an additional layer of security that the U.S. lacks due to its varied voting methods.

Trump also referenced Denmark and Sweden, which restrict mail-in voting to those who genuinely cannot vote in person. He noted that these countries do not count ballots received after Election Day, regardless of the postmark. In contrast, he criticized U.S. elections for allowing widespread mail-in voting and accepting ballots even if they arrive well after Election Day.

The executive order mandates that prospective voters provide official proof of citizenship, such as a U.S. passport or birth certificate, when registering to vote. Trump directed that the federal voter registration form be amended to enforce this requirement.

Additionally, states will now be required to submit their voter lists and maintenance records to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Government Efficiency for review. Federal agencies will also share data with states to help identify noncitizens on voter rolls.

If states refuse to collaborate with federal law enforcement on prosecuting election-related crimes, they could risk losing federal grant funding.

Trump’s order requires that all mail-in ballots be “cast and received” by Election Day. Federal funding for elections will now be conditional on state compliance with this deadline.

Currently, 18 U.S. states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, allow ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day. Under Trump’s order, these states would need to change their policies to continue receiving federal support.

The order instructs the Election Assistance Commission to revise its guidelines to improve election security. Specifically, it mandates that voting systems must not rely on ballots that use QR codes or barcodes during vote tabulation.

Trump directed the commission to “take appropriate action to review and, if appropriate, re-certify voting systems” within six months to comply with these new standards.

The executive order also targets foreign influence in elections by prohibiting noncitizens and foreign entities from making donations. Trump stated that “foreign nationals and non-governmental organizations have taken advantage of loopholes in the law’s interpretation, spending millions of dollars through conduit contributions and ballot-initiative-related expenditures.”

According to him, such financial interference “undermines the franchise and the right of American citizens to govern their Republic.” The order seeks to eliminate these loopholes to prevent outside influence in U.S. elections.

Since his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has frequently criticized voting methods, particularly mail-in ballots, alleging that they contribute to election fraud. Having returned to power in January after defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, he has made electoral reform a key focus of his presidency.

By pushing for stricter voter ID requirements, limiting mail-in ballots, and enhancing election security, Trump aims to ensure that “polls must be honest and worthy of the public trust.”

While the executive order has been met with strong support from Trump’s allies, critics argue that the new measures could lead to voter suppression, particularly among marginalized communities. Legal challenges to the order are expected as voting rights groups and some state governments push back against the federal mandates.

As the debate over election integrity and accessibility continues, Trump’s reforms mark a significant shift in how future U.S. elections will be conducted.