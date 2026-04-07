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Trump defends Iran remarks, rejects criticism and mental fitness concerns

By: Nayana Ashok

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US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

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Highlights:

  • Trump defends use of profanity in remarks about Iran conflict
  • Trump says “I don’t care about critics” amid backlash
  • Critics question tone and call remarks inappropriate during geopolitical tensions
  • Some urge use of the 25th Amendment, citing concerns over conduct
  • Trump rejects mental fitness concerns and stands by leadership approach

US President Donald Trump has defended his recent comments on Iran, rejecting criticism over his use of profanity and reaffirming his approach to leadership. Speaking on April 6 at the White House, Trump addressed the backlash following his remarks about the Strait of Hormuz conflict and escalating tensions with Iran.

The controversy began after Trump posted a message on Truth Social on April 5, where he used an expletive while referring to the situation involving Iran and issued warnings about potential consequences if a resolution is not reached. The post quickly drew attention and criticism, particularly given the sensitivity of the geopolitical situation.

Trump says ‘I don’t care about critics’

Responding directly to the criticism, Trump made clear that he does not intend to change his tone or approach. “I don’t care about critics,” Trump said when asked about his earlier reference to Iranians as “crazy bastards”. His remarks came during a press interaction where he was questioned about both his language and the broader implications of his statements.

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The comments have been widely discussed across political and public circles, with critics arguing that such language is inappropriate for a sitting president, especially in the context of international conflict. However, Trump dismissed those concerns and showed no indication of reconsidering his stance.

Trump defends leadership style and trade record

Beyond addressing the immediate controversy, Trump used the opportunity to defend his broader leadership approach. He argued that his style has delivered results for the United States, particularly in economic and trade matters.

“But if that’s the case, you have to have more people like me. Because our country was being ripped off on trade, on everything, for many years until I came along. So, that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people (like me),” he said.

This statement reflects Trump’s continued emphasis on his record and his belief that his approach, even if controversial, is effective in advancing US interests.

Trump controversy highlights political divide

The reaction to Trump’s remarks underscores ongoing divisions in how his leadership and communication style are viewed. Critics described the Truth Social post as “disgusting” and questioned whether such rhetoric is appropriate during a period of international tension.

Supporters, however, have often argued that Trump’s direct and unfiltered communication style distinguishes him from traditional political figures and resonates with a segment of the electorate.

Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok

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