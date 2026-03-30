Trump says ‘Cuba is next’ as US signals possible shift in foreign policy

Highlights:

Trump says “Cuba is next” during Miami speech

Trump does not outline a clear policy or timeline

US continues quiet talks with Cuban leadership

Cuba faces economic strain and energy shortages

Trump links Cuba stance to actions in Venezuela and Iran

President Donald Trump has indicated that Cuba could become a focus of US policy, making the remark during a speech in Miami that referenced recent American military actions abroad. The comment has drawn attention due to its timing and the broader geopolitical context.

Speaking at an investment forum on Friday (27), Trump pointed to what he described as successful US operations in Venezuela and Iran. In that context, he suggested Cuba could be next, though he did not provide any details about the nature of possible action. It remains unclear whether his remarks referred to diplomatic, economic, or military steps.

Trump comments on Cuba come during Miami speech

During the speech, Trump said: “I built this great military. I said, ‘You’ll never have to use it.’ But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way,” before adding, “But pretend I didn’t say that.”

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The statement was brief and appeared informal, but it aligns with earlier comments from Trump about conditions inside Cuba. He has previously said that the current leadership in Havana is under pressure due to economic challenges.

Trump links Cuba stance to broader US foreign policy

Trump’s reference to Cuba comes after recent US actions and positioning in other regions. By mentioning Venezuela and Iran in the same speech, he framed Cuba within a wider foreign policy approach that combines pressure and strategic signaling.

At the same time, the administration has not announced any formal policy change toward Cuba. There has been no confirmation of new sanctions, military planning, or diplomatic shifts tied directly to the remark.

Trump administration continues talks with Cuban leadership

Despite the tone of Trump’s comments, the US is reportedly engaged in ongoing discussions with Cuban officials. These talks are understood to focus on potential economic or political arrangements that could stabilize relations.

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel has acknowledged that dialogue is taking place. Officials in Havana have indicated a preference for negotiation, even as economic conditions worsen domestically.

Trump rhetoric adds uncertainty to US-Cuba relations

Trump’s remarks introduce uncertainty into the current trajectory of US-Cuba relations. While diplomatic talks suggest a willingness to engage, his references to military capability and past interventions indicate a more complex approach.

Analysts say such messaging may be intended to increase pressure on Havana while keeping multiple policy options open. However, the absence of a clear plan has made it difficult to assess the likelihood of any immediate action.

Earlier comments from Trump have also included references to a possible political transition in Cuba, though no formal proposal has been presented.