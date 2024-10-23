Trump campaign accuses UK’s Labour Party of interfering in US election

Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging that the Labour Party is engaged in “blatant foreign interference” in the U.S. presidential election. This accusation follows the news that Labour volunteers traveled to the United States to support Kamala Harris’s campaign.

The complaint, which seeks an investigation into “apparent illegal foreign national contributions” accepted by the Harris campaign, cites a deleted LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations. In this post, Patel stated that “nearly 100” current and former Labour staff members were headed to the U.S. to assist Harris.

The Trump campaign emphasized, “Those searching for foreign interference in our elections need to look no further than [the] LinkedIn post. The interference is occurring in plain sight.”

Labour has historically aligned itself with the U.S. Democratic Party and came to power in the UK in July. Keir Starmer has been working to foster relations with Trump, meeting him at Trump Tower in New York in September.

In response to the complaint, Starmer, speaking to reporters during a flight to Samoa, said he did not expect any impact on relations with Trump if he wins the election. He explained that Labour volunteers had participated in previous U.S. elections, adding, “They’re doing it in their spare time, they’re doing it as volunteers, they’re staying I think with other volunteers over there. That’s what they’ve done in previous elections, that’s what they’re doing in this election, and that’s really straightforward.”