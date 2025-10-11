Trump blames democrats as federal layoffs begin during government shutdown

Highlights:

President Trump blames Democrats for federal layoffs amid the government shutdown.

Layoffs are taking place at Treasury, HHS, IRS, Education, Commerce, and Homeland Security’s cybersecurity division.

Over 4,200 federal employees have received layoff notices; many more have been furloughed.

Labor unions have filed lawsuits to block the layoffs; the administration disputes their legal standing. - Advertisement -

Political reactions: Democrats criticize Trump, while some Republicans, including Senator Susan Collins, object to the cuts.

Financial impact: Federal workers face reduced pay; active-duty troops risk missing their October 15 paycheck.

Funding freeze: Trump halted $28 billion in infrastructure funds for Democratic-leaning states like New York, California, and Illinois.

President Donald Trump on Friday blamed Democrats for the federal government layoffs that began as the shutdown entered its tenth day. The move follows Trump’s repeated threats to reduce the federal workforce during the ongoing funding impasse.

Trump Orders Layoffs Across Multiple Federal Agencies

Job cuts have started at the Treasury Department, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the departments of Education, Commerce, and Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to agency spokespeople. The full scope of the layoffs has not yet been confirmed. Approximately 300,000 federal civilian employees were already slated to leave their positions earlier this year under a downsizing plan initiated by Trump.

“They started this thing,” Trump said during an Oval Office event, describing the layoffs as “Democrat-oriented.” While Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they require Democratic votes in the Senate to pass government funding measures.

Trump Targets Democratic Priorities

Trump has indicated that his administration will focus layoffs on agencies associated with Democratic priorities. Democrats are pushing for an extension of health-insurance subsidies, warning that costs could rise significantly for millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act.

In addition to personnel cuts, Trump has frozen at least $28 billion in infrastructure funds for New York, California, and Illinois, all states with large Democratic voter populations and vocal critics of the administration.

Trump Administration Issues Layoff Notices

According to a Justice Department court filing, more than 4,200 federal employees at seven agencies have received layoff notices, including over 1,400 at the Treasury Department and at least 1,100 at HHS. HHS communications director Andrew Nixon confirmed that layoffs are targeting employees who have been ordered not to work. About 41 percent of HHS staff have been furloughed.

Union representatives have filed lawsuits to stop the layoffs, arguing they are illegal during a shutdown. The administration countered, stating in a court filing that the unions lack the legal right to challenge federal personnel decisions. A federal judge is scheduled to hear the case on October 15.

Reactions to Trump’s Layoffs

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump’s approach. “Until Republicans get serious, they own this—every job lost, every family hurt, every service gutted is because of their decisions,” Schumer said.

Some Republicans, including Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins, voiced concern about the layoffs. “Regardless of whether federal employees have been working without pay or have been furloughed, their work is incredibly important to serving the public,” Collins said.

White House budget director Russell Vought confirmed on social media that “the RIFs had begun,” referring to reductions in force. A spokesperson for the budget office called the cuts “substantial,” but provided no additional details.

Impact on Federal Workers and Agencies

The announcement comes as many federal workers received paychecks reduced to exclude the days since the shutdown began. Hundreds of thousands of employees are furloughed, while others continue working without pay. The nation’s two million active-duty troops are at risk of missing their October 15 paycheck if the shutdown is not resolved.

Layoffs have also started at the Treasury Department, which could affect IRS employees. Thomas Huddleston of the American Federation of Government Employees reported that 1,300 layoff notices are being prepared. The IRS previously furloughed 46 percent of its 78,000 employees on October 8.

Other agencies facing cuts include the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Education, and Commerce. Media reports also indicate layoffs at the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the Department of the Interior, though spokespeople at those agencies did not immediately respond.

Trump Targets Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agencies

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed layoffs at its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which Trump criticized after the 2020 election when its director reported no evidence of voting system compromise. Trump continues to assert, without evidence, that he lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden due to voter fraud.

Departments of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration are not affected, according to sources familiar with the situation.