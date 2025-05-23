Trump threatens Apple with 25% tariff over iPhone production in India

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited his push for domestic manufacturing, warning Apple Inc. that iPhones made outside the U.S., particularly in India, could face steep import tariffs.

Speaking at a campaign event, Trump said he would consider imposing a 25 per cent tariff on iPhones not made in the U.S. if the tech giant does not relocate its production facilities from India to American soil.

“Tim Cook’s going to have to bring those factories back,” Trump remarked, adding that American jobs should not be exported while the U.S. has the infrastructure to support large-scale tech manufacturing.

Apple, which has significantly expanded its manufacturing presence in India in recent years through partners like Foxconn and Tata, has been diversifying its supply chain away from China. India now plays a key role in Apple’s global production strategy, with iPhones made there both for local and international markets.

Trump’s comments come as part of his broader agenda to repatriate American manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign production, particularly in strategic sectors like technology and electronics.

While no formal policy has been enacted yet, the statement has raised concerns in both Silicon Valley and global supply chains, with experts noting potential cost hikes for consumers if such tariffs are implemented.

Apple has not yet responded publicly to Trump’s remarks.

The threat underscores rising protectionist rhetoric as the 2024 election cycle continues to heat up, with Trump aiming to appeal to voters concerned about domestic job losses and economic nationalism.