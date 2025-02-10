0.8 C
New York
Monday, February 10, 2025
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsTrump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports...
Headline news

Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports sparking global trade tensions

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order, "Unleashing prosperity through deregulation," in the Oval Office on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke to reporters about tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico and how the newly confirmed Interior Secretary Doug Burghum will coordinate with the Energy Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Related stories

The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said Sunday (9), the latest in a slew of trade levies he has announced.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the tariffs, which he will announce on Monday, will apply to “any steel coming into the United States,” adding this will also affect aluminum.
Trump imposed similar tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect US industries, which he believed faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.
Canada, which Trump has already threatened with tariffs, is the largest source of steel and aluminum imports to the United States, according to US trade data. Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea are also major steel providers to the country.
On Sunday (9), the Republican billionaire also said he would announce “reciprocal tariffs” to match his government’s levies to the rates charged by other countries on US products.
“Every country will be reciprocal,” Trump said, adding that he would make a detailed announcement on the tariffs on Tuesday (11) or Wednesday (12).
In response, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday (10) the European Union will counter in kind and “replicate” any tariffs imposed on it.
“There is no hesitation when it comes to defending our interests,” he added during an interview with broadcaster TF1.
Trump has already shown his fondness for weaponising the United States’ financial power, ordering tariffs on key trade partners China, Mexico and Canada soon after he took office.
He paused 25-percent levies against Canada and Mexico for a month after both countries vowed to step up measures to counter flows of the drug fentanyl and the crossing of undocumented migrants into the United States.
The tariffs against China went ahead, however, with products entering the United States facing additional levies of 10 percent since Tuesday (11).
Beijing responded with targeted tariffs on certain US products, such as coal and liquefied natural gas, which will come into play on Monday (10).
The new Chinese tariffs cover $14 billion worth of US goods, while the tariffs announced by Trump cover $525 billion worth of Chinese goods, according to Goldman Sachs.
Trump has also pledged tariffs on the European Union and said that he would soon announce unspecified “reciprocal tariffs.”
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed in an interview aired Sunday to go head-to-head with Trump over his financial threats to Europe, though he said that the United States should focus its efforts on China rather than the European Union.
Macron also warned on CNN that Americans would feel the effects of any tariffs on Europe, saying they “will increase the costs and create inflation in the US.”
And in an otherwise friendly meeting Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump warned Tokyo could still face tariffs on exported goods if it fails to cut the US trade deficit with Japan to zero.
The trade deficit of the United States — the world’s largest economy — widened last year to nearly $920 billion.
Trump, who has promised a “new golden age” for the United States, has insisted that the impact of any tariffs would be borne by foreign exporters without being passed on to US consumers, despite most experts saying the contrary.
But he did acknowledge after announcing tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China earlier this month that Americans might feel economic “pain.”
Trump has wielded tariffs as a threat to achieve his wider policy goals, most recently when he said he would slap them on Colombia when it turned back US military planes carrying deported migrants.
After a day-long showdown with Trump, the Colombian government backed down.
Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden’s security clearance in retaliatory move, says ‘Joe, you’re fired’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian Techie Nikhil Rajpal joins Elon Musk’s DOGE team

News 0
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a key...

Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden’s security clearance in retaliatory move, says ‘Joe, you’re fired’

Headline news 0
Trump Revokes Biden's Security Clearance in Retaliatory Move In a...

Indian-origin man gets 25 years in jail for drunk driving crash that killed two teen Tennis stars in Mineola

News 0
Amandeep Singh Sentenced to 25 Years for Fatal Drunk-Driving...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc