Diwali brings with it the spirit of togetherness, family bonding and several occasions to savour the family’s favourite recipes. The Indian diaspora in the UK has gone through decades of evolution and that has led to the transformation of people’s food habits and how they celebrate festivals. Whether your cuisine of choice be fusion, traditional or Diwali inspired from World flavours, TRS has everything you need to make your Diwali moment a memorable one.

TRS has been a cornerstone of British South Asian home cooks and families for the last 60 years, enabling them to enjoy and celebrate their food cultures in a traditional fashion.

This Diwali TRS is coming to Trafalgar Square to showcase its wide range of authentic spices and lentils, reflecting its strong South Asian heritage, and celebrating a love for exciting Diwali recipes. Diwali on the Square is the return of a long-awaited annual event which is organised by the Mayor of London, happening on the 9th of October 2022.

Beat the autumn chill and make it to Trafalgar Square on the 9th of October to experience the warmth of TRS spices and enjoy the wholesomeness of TRS lentils at the “TRS Cook from Your Heart” cookery theatre. Chetna Makan, a passionate cook, creative baker, and author of 4 cookbooks will be serving a delicious treat for your taste buds. We have prepared wonderful vegetarian recipes which we are confident will inspire you to recreate them at home: they are Courgette Moong Dal, Onion and Spinach Pakoras and Garlic Coriander Chana Masala.

“I am excited to be teaming up with TRS foods for this year’s Diwali on the Square event where I will be cooking with some of their amazing products and getting the festivities started with some delicious food. So come by and say hello on the 9th of October” – Chetna Makan

While Chetna will have plenty of savoury dishes for the audience to sample, Diwali celebrations are incomplete without desserts. For those with a sweet tooth, TRS has specially prepared original spiced roll-up ice creams that will be available for all to try. The Ice creams were uniquely developed with TRS authentic spices and include flavours such as Vanilla & Turmeric for a delicate and warm taste, Oreo and Chilli for those wanting a nice kick, or even Vanilla & Cardamom for a fragrant finish…

The excitement doesn’t end there, there will be loads of games and fun for all ages to enjoy. There will also be an opportunity to take part in the TRS goody-grabbing machine game to win prizes, including fabulous hampers of TRS goodies, aprons, tote bags, and more.

TRS spokesperson Stephanie Rose-O’Riordan commented: “At TRS we’re passionate about the joy of home cooking. Celebrations like Diwali are a great time to prepare and enjoy special food with friends and families. We’re delighted to be joining the festivities at this year’s Diwali on the Square celebrations and sharing TRS’ 60-year heritage as a leading supplier of quality South Asian herbs, spices, and pantry staples with festival goers.”