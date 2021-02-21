After the runaway success of Kabir Singh (2019), filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up to kick-start his next directorial Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in principal roles.

Touted to be a dark yet commercial gangster film, Animal also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important characters. While Parineeti Chopra plays the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s wife, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the role of his father. The latest we hear that yet another talented actress has been roped in to essay a key character in the hotly awaited movie.

We are talking about the newly announced Dharma Cornerstone talent Tripti Dimri who has reportedly joined the cast to play the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s mistress in the film. Dimri was last seen in the Netflix film Bulbbul (2020), produced by Anushka Sharma under Clean Slate Films.

“While Ranbir Kapoor plays a married psychopath in the film, Tripti plays the role of his mistress who is around Ranbir for his wealth. Other undertones of both Ranbir and Tripti’s characters have been kept under wraps,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Animal is expected to get off the ground in the second half of 2021 and arrive in cinemas in 2022. It will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is busy wrapping up Dharma Productions’ fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He will soon join the sets of filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next directorial to commence the second schedule of the film in Delhi. The team is looking at wrapping up the film in May 2021. The Sanju (2018) actor is reportedly also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a period drama titled Baiju Bawra.

