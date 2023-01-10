Rich tributes have been paid to Shree Ramsinghji Sardarsinghji Kumpavat, one of the pillars of Hindu community in Greater Manchester, who founded the first temple in Oldham.

Shree Ramsinghji, 85, died in the early hours of Sunday (8) morning, the Indian Association Oldham announced.

He arrived in Oldham in 1966, and co-founded the Oldham Indian Association and the first Hindu temple. He was also the longest-serving member of the association.

“With deepest regret we inform you that Indian Association Oldham’s longest serving member Shree Ramsinghji Sardarsinghji Kumpavat peacefully passed away during early hours of this morning. He was aged 85,” the Indian Association Oldham said in a post on Facebook.

“Shree Ramsinghji had been one of the pillars of our organisation and the community. He served the Indian Association from the initial time of it’s inception to the present day in his capacity as a social secretary, president, adviser and a trustee,” the statement added.

“Shree Ramsinhji’s demise is a huge loss not only for our organisation but also for the whole community. He played a major role in various activities and projects of our organisation sacrificing his time, energy and resources for the community. His selfless contribution, with immense dedication and love for the welfare of everyone is unmatched.”

According to the association, the community leader used his ‘diplomacy skills wisely’ to resolve organisational problems and keet the community together.

“He will be sadly missed by both the older and younger generations of our community. We express our heartfelt deep sympathy and condolences to the Kumpavat family. We pray for eternal peace for the departed soul,” the statement added.

Stockport’s Labour MP, Navendu Mishra, said that Shree Ramsinghji was widely respected for his ‘decades of service’.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ramsingh ji Kumpavat. Having arrived in Oldham in 1966, he co-founded the Oldham Indian Association and the first Hindu temple in the town. He was widely respected in the North for his decades of service,” he wrote on Twitter.

He is survived by his children Gunvantsingh, Dipaksingh, Minakunver and their families.