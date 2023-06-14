TRIBUTES have been paid to an Asian student who was killed in an incident in Nottingham on Tuesday (13).

University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar, 19, was stabbed to death alongside fellow first-year student Barnaby Webber, 19, in an apparently random attack. Another 50-year-old man also found dead with knife wounds on a road about two miles away.

According to reports, Grace Kumar, who is also known as Grace O’Malley-Kumar, was a talented hockey player.

She was studying medicine in the city and was a skilled hockey player who also played cricket as a child in Woodford Green, Essex. The clubs have paid rich tributes to her.

On social media, England Hockey paid tributes to Kumar saying that it is ‘deeply saddened’ at the news.

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in the major incident in Nottingham on Tuesday,” England Hockey said in its tribute.

“Grace represented England in the U16 and U18 squads while also playing for Southgate HC, Old Loughtonians HC, and the University of Nottingham HC.

“Our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

Her hometown team Southgate Hockey Club said, “It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of Grace O’Malley Kumar, a hugely talented and much loved member of Southgate HC junior section and Women’s 1st team, ahead of her move to Nottingham University.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates.”

Woodford Cricket Club also paid tribute on Twitter, “Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar. A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player.

“Our thoughts are with Sanjoy, Sinead and James at this time and everyone who knew Grace – fun, friendly and brilliant.”

From Woodford in east London, Kumar was a former pupil of the independent Bancroft School.

Her father is a hero doctor, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, who had saved the lives of three teens knifed in a gang attack near his GP surgery, the Evening Standard reported.

Reports said that the students were attacked as they returned home from a post-exam party.

Webber’s parents said their son was “a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” they said in a statement.

Counter-terrorism officers are helping with the investigation, but Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to what happened.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks,” Meynell said.

The incident has shocked the city, particularly the student community, with Nottingham home to two universities with more than 50,000 students.