“Travis Kelce’s horse ‘Swift Delivery’ to run £2m Kentucky downs race after engagement to Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has drawn global attention with his recent engagement to singer Taylor Swift. Alongside this news, Kelce’s racehorse, Swift Delivery, is preparing for one of the richest turf races in the United States — the £2 million (₹20.8 crore) Mint Millions Invitational at Kentucky Downs. The race is scheduled for 6 September.

What is Swift Delivery?

Swift Delivery is co-owned by Kelce, Hollywood producer Gary Barber, Team Valor International, and the Zoldan family. The four-year-old gelding is trained by Canadian Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. The horse has secured four wins, including the Grade 3 Seagram Cup at Woodbine earlier this month, where jockey Patrick Husbands guided him to a two-length victory over Dresden Row.

Barry Irwin, founder of Team Valor International, said: “We’re pretty pumped about him. He’s a graded winner now and will tackle the Kentucky Downs mile next.”

The Mint Millions Invitational

The Mint Millions Invitational carries a total purse of £2m, making it one of the most valuable turf events in America. It is part of a card that also features the Grade 1 Franklin-Simpson Stakes. A win for Swift Delivery would not only yield a significant financial return but would also coincide with Kelce’s engagement milestone.

Kelce’s Entry into Racing

Kelce became involved in horse racing earlier this year by joining Team Valor International syndicates. The group has a long-standing reputation in the sport, most notably owning 2011 Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom.

Co-owner Gary Barber, who previously served as CEO of MGM, also has ties to racing and film. He produced Seabiscuit, an Oscar-nominated film centered on one of America’s most famous racehorses. The Zoldan family, known for operating Phantom Fireworks, has supported Team Valor for nearly 40 years, with investments in multiple international turf champions.

Impact of Kelce’s Engagement

The timing of Kelce’s engagement has brought added visibility to Swift Delivery. Irwin noted the scale of the attention the partnership has generated: “I grew up in Hollywood, I’m used to celebrities, but I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s on a different level.”

With both sporting and celebrity media following the story, the Kentucky Downs race is expected to draw wide coverage. For fans, the possibility of Kelce presenting Swift with a winning racehorse purse has added another layer to their public narrative.