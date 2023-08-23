26.3 C
Trailer out for ZEE5 original 'Haddi' starring Nawazuddin and Anurag Kashyap
Entertainment

Trailer out for ZEE5 original ‘Haddi’ starring Nawazuddin and Anurag Kashyap

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, just dropped the trailer of its much-awaited direct-to-digital film, Haddi. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles, this hard-hitting noir revenge drama is directed by the talented debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios, Haddi is a crime vengeance drama and will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 7th September 2023.

Set against the backdrop of modern ruins in NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida, the film takes audiences on a vindictive ride, delving into the life of Haddi, a rookie transgender — portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal food chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster turned politician played by Anurag Kashyap.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, Haddi presents a gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city.

The excitement and anticipation have been at an all-time high ever since the makers revealed a never-seen-before transgender avatar of Nawazuddin Siddique. Fans are in disbelief seeing Nawazuddin in this unrecognisable drag avatar and to provide the fans some relief, ZEE5 Global has announced the premiere date of Haddi.

Anurag Kashyap said, “I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make Haddi what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front-row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. Haddi is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense, and unlike anything you have ever seen before. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi on ZEE5 Global, and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama”.

Zeeshan Ayyub said, “We’re filled with anticipation for the Haddi premiere on ZEE5 Global. This film truly deserves the affection, acclaim, and attention it’s bound to receive. Akshat, our debut director, has brilliantly helmed the project. To those intrigued by the trailer, I assure you, it’s merely a teaser of the excitement in store. Haddi is an exhilarating journey, captured with remarkable aesthetics. The entire cast, including Nawaz, Anurag sir, Ila mam, and myself, have invested our passion, effort, and affection into this endeavour”.

Ila Arun said, “With an interesting storyline, a detailed script, and an engaging plot, Haddi is a different and a special kind of revenge drama film portraying the community of transgenders. Essaying the role of Revati Maa was very special as she is an important character in the film. Accidentally, I am also the only female artist in the film. When you watch Haddi, it depicts gang war, emotions, the truth about life and reality, power structure, and how the corrupt society is encashing the weaknesses of transgenders and their fight for rights. I hope that the fans watch and love Haddi as it truly is different”.

Haddi will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 7th September 2023.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

