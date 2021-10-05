Vidyut Jammwal is known for his action movies, and with every film, he takes the action a notch higher. The actor will next be seen in a movie titled Sanak which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 15th October 2021.

The trailer of the movie was released on Tuesday (05). Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone.

They tweeted, “A fateful night, a hospital siege, many lives at stake. Now all hopes lie on one man’s shoulders. #SanakTrailer out now!”

Well, the trailer of the film is interesting and keeps us hooked for those 2 minutes 36 seconds. The action is the highlight of the trailer and Jammwal also leaves a mark with his performance.

Sanak also stars Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rukmini Maitra. From these three actors, it is Sanyal who grabs our attention in the trailer.

The movie will mark Maitra’s Bollywood debut. She has been a part of many Bengali films earlier.

Apart from Sanak, Jammwal will be seen in movies like Khuda Haafiz Chapter II and IB71. Sanak will be his second film to get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Last year, Khuda Haafiz was premiered on the streaming platform.

Well, Sanak will have a digital clash with Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket which is slated to premiere on Zee5 on 15th October 2021.