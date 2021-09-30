A few days ago, it was announced that Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal is slated to premiere on 16th October 2021, and on Thursday (30), the trailer of the film was released.

Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter to share the trailer. They tweeted, “the story of a man unforgotten. the story of a journey unmatched. this is the story of a revolutionary. watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16! @vickykaushal09 #ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar @writish #ShubenduBhattacharya @filmsrisingsun @Kinoworksllp @veerakapur7 .”

The trailer of Sardar Udham is average, we surely expected more from it. But, Kaushal’s performance is surely the highlight of it.

Sardar Udham is a biopic on Udham Singh a revolutionary freedom fighter who is famously known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres in January this year, but later the makers decided a direct-to-digital release for it. Well, this will be Sircar’s second film in a row to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Last year, his directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana was also released on the streaming platform.

Sardar Udham also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.