Recently, it was announced that Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on 20th July 2021.

On Wednesday, the makers released the trailer of the film. Venkatesh took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans.

The actor tweeted, “Fight for what is YOURS… at the right time! #NarappaTrailer out now: https://youtu.be/GNJ-kT6gFhQ Meet #NarappaOnPrime, July 20. @PrimeVideoIN #Priyamani @KarthikRathnam3 #SrikanthAddala #ManiSharma @SureshProdns @theVcreations.”

Well, the trailer of the film is quite intense and Venkatesh and Priyamani leave a strong impact with their performance in it. Also, the background score in the trailer is impressive and will you get goosebumps.

Directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa was earlier slated to release in theatres on 14th May 2021, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the release date was pushed. However, later the makers decided to premiere it on Amazon Prime Video.

Narappa is the Telugu remake of the 2019 release Tamil film Asuran. The movie starred Dhanush in the lead role and it won two National Awards, Best Actor and Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Talking about other films of Venkatesh, the actor will be seen in Drushyam 2 and F3. The former is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Drishyam 2.

Meanwhile, Priyamani will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie is slated to release on 15th October 2021.