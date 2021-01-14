Kannada film industry has been coming up with some really good films. A few days ago, the teaser of the much awaited Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2 was released, and today the trailer of Rishab Shetty starrer Hero has been released.

A few days ago, Shetty had took to Twitter to inform his fans about the trailer release date. He had tweeted, “ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ ಹೀರೋ ಟ್ರೈಲರ್. The trailer of #hero_thefilm will be out on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti ie, 14th January. ��� @bharathrajm3 @rishabsfilms @AJANEESHB.”

And today, Rishab tweeted, “ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಎಳ್ಳು ಬೆಲ್ಲ ತಿಂದು ಹೀರೋ ಟ್ರೈಲರ್ ನೋಡಿ. ಹಂಚಿ ಹಾರೈಸಿ. #HeroTheFilm #Trailer #HERO #RishabShettyFilms.”

The trailer starts with a few gruesome scenes, but soon moves into a quirky zone. Hero looks like an action film with a touch of comedy in it.

Directed by M Bharath Raj, Hero is produced by Rishab Shetty films and also stars Ganavi Lakshman, Pramod Shetty and Manjunath Gowda. In the trailer, Pramod Shetty is introduced by the villain, Ganavi as the heroine and Rishab as the hero. But the makers have kept the details about Gowda’s character underwraps.

While the trailer is out, the release date of Hero is not yet announced.

Rakshit Shetty, who had worked with Rishab in Kirik Party, took to Twitter to praise the trailer of Hero. He tweeted, “A magic on screen. A coming together of supreme talents. What a spectacle to watch! Congratulations to the entire team of #Hero for presenting something as fabulous as this. Not even the pandemic could ruffle the brilliance of this team’s effort https://youtu.be/MiJPnyCOoUc.”