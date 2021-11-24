Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.

The movie, which is based on India’s victory at the World Cup in 1983, was slated to release in 2020. But due to the pandemic, it was getting postponed, and finally, it will now release on 24th December 2021.

Well, the trailer of the film is not yet released and according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer will be launched on 1st December 2021.

A source told the portal, “The theatrical trailer will be unveiled on December 1, 2021. The makers are confident that releasing the trailer 24 days prior to the release of the film will be more than enough and that audiences are sure to throng cinemas in hordes.”

In the Kabir Khan’s directorial, Singh will be seen playing the role of for Indian cricket team captain Kapil Devn and Padukone will portray the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. Singh and Padukone’s first look from the film was unveiled last year.

This will be their fourth film together after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavaat (didn’t have scenes together).