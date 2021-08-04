A few days ago, it was announced that Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kuruthi (Malayalam) will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. On Wednesday (04), the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie.

Prithviraj took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He tweeted, “Witness how far can one go to keep their promise! #KuruthiTrailer out now: https://youtu.be/04fky-PdK3A Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11. @PrimeVideoIN @roshanmathew22 #Srindaa #MuraliGopy #ManuWarrier #SupriyaMenon @PrithvirajProd @scriptlarva.”

The trailer of Kuruthi is interesting, but doesn’t give out anything about the storyline. The movie looks like an edge of the seat thriller and in the trailer, the background music will give you goosebumps.

Prithviraj is fantastic in the trailer, and even Roshan Mathew leaves a mark. The film also stars Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa.

Directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11th August 2021. This will be Prithviraj’s second movie to get a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform. Earlier, Cold Case starring Prithviraj was premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about other films of Prithviraj, the actor will be seen in movies like Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam, Kaduva, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Bro Daddy, L2: Empuraan, and Aadujeevitham.

He is currently busy with the shooting of Bro Daddy which is also being directed by him. The movie stars Mohanlal in the lead role and Prithviraj will portray a pivotal role in it.