Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu, and Ajeeb Daastaans, these Netflix’s anthologies have surely impressed the audiences. Now, Netflix is all set to release its next anthology titled Ray. A few days ago, the release date of the anthology was announced, and today, the makers have unveiled the trailer.

Netflix India took to Twitter to share the trailer. They tweeted, “One legendary storyteller, a magical cast and an admin who just cannot keep calm! Sorry for screaming but THE TRAILER FOR RAY IS HERE! Produced By – @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios @TippingPoint_In Created By – #SayantanMukherjee.”

The trailer of Ray is quite interesting and keeps us engaged for those 2 minutes 28 seconds. The anthology stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. All the four actors are simply amazing in the trailer.

Ray also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Radhika Madan, Raghubir Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bidita Bag and others. It is directed by three filmmakers, Abhishek Chaubey (Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa), Srijit Mukherji (Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya), and Vasan Bala (Spotlight).

Ray will release on Netflix on 25th June 2021. On Netflix, the anthology is described as, “From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series.”