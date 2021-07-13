A few days ago, it was announced that Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi will be premiering on Jio Cinema and Netflix on 30th July 2021. The posters of the film had already created a good pre-release buzz, and now, on Tuesday the makers have released the trailer of the movie.

Kriti took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans. The actress tweeted, “#Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now: https://bit.ly/mimitrailer Releasing on 30th July on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia . #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting.”

The trailer of Mimi is quite good. It’s funny; it’s dramatic and has the perfect dose emotions as well. Kriti is damn good in the trailer, but it is Panaj Tripathi who steals the show. His comic timing is excellent. Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak also grab our attention in the trailer with their performances.

Well, after watching the trailer, we surely have high expectations from the movie.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vahhaychy, and after watching the trailer, we can say that it’s not a copy-paste situation here. The makers of Mimi have just taken the basic concept and have made a totally different film.