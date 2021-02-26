Mumbai Saga is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year. The Sanjay Gupta directorial stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, and it’s a gangster drama.

A couple of days ago, the teaser of the film was released and today, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Mumbai Saga. John took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans.

The actor tweeted, “Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon, Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai – Amartya Rao! Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year! http://bit.ly/MumbaiSaga-OfficialTrailer #MumbaiSaga TRAILER OUT NOW. film IN CINEMAS on 19th March, 2021.”

The trailer is good, and looks like the movie has all the elements that would attract the masses, there’s action, dialouse-baazi, and good music. John is damn in the trailer, and Emraan Hashmi as the cop is amazing. The confrontation scenes between them are surely the highlight here. Actresses Kajal Aggawal and Anjana Sukhani have one scene each in the trailer, and they leave a mark.

One of the best elements in the trailer is the music. The background score is fantastic, and after hearing the few lines of the song Morya in the trailer we surely wait for the full track to be released.

Mumbai Saga is slated to release on 19th March 2021. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.