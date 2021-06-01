Jagame Thandhiram is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and stars Dhanush in the lead roles.

The movie was supposed to hit the big screens, but due to the pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Netflix. Today, the trailer of the film has been released and Dhanush took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans.

He tweeted, “What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh.”

After watching the trailer, we can say that Jagame Thandhiram looks like a perfect masala entertainer with a good amount of action, fantastic music, and amazing dialogues. Also, the film is surely a treat for Dhanush’s fans.

Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan. It is slated to release on 18th June 2021.