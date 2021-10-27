After getting delayed a few times due to the pandemic, finally, Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap is all set to release on 3rd December 2021. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, and on Wednesday (27), the trailer of the film was released.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. The production house tweeted, “A rage like no other ��� Witness the Incredible Love Story ❤️‍��� #SajidNadiadwala’s #TadapTrailer OUT NOW! https://bit.ly/Tadap_Trailer #FoxStarStudios #AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @MilanLuthria @rajatsaroraa @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @WardaNadiadwala @TSeries #Tadap.”

The trailer of Tadap is interesting and Shetty’s performance looks promising in it. Sutaria is looking damn pretty in the trailer, and we look forward to her performance in the film.

Well, one thing that grabbed our attention in the trailer the most is the song being played in the background. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil, so we can surely expect good songs in the movie.

Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the Telugu film RX100 which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles.

The Hindu dubbed version of RX100 is quite popular on television, so it will be interesting to see what response Tadap will be getting.