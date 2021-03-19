Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th April 2021. Today, the makers of the film have released the trailer and Abhishek took to Twitter to share it with his fans.

The actor tweeted, “This was not just a scam, it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now: https://youtu.be/Bw6I-KgCSP4 #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April on @DisneyplusHSVIP . #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @Ileana_Official @nikifyinglife @s0humshah @kookievgulati @ajaydevgn.”

The trailer of The Big Bull is good, and Abhishek nails it as Hemant Shah. He looks perfect for the part and his act will surely remind you of Guru Bhai from Guru. The movie also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah. Ileana plays the role of a journalist in the film, and she has been given a good scope in the trailer.

The Big Bull is said to be based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Last year, we saw a web series titled Scam: 1992 which also revolved around the same man. Yes, the trailer of The Big Bull will remind you of Scam: 1992, but it is Abhishek’s fantastic performance that makes this trailer stand out.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens in 2020, but the makers decided to release it on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.