The teasers of Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie were damn cute and surely made us excited for the film. Today, the makers have released the trailer of the movie, and as expected it is quite good.

Aadar Jain took to Twitter to share the trailer. He tweeted, “Are you ready for the most epic adventure?? Collision symbolCollision symbol #HelloCharlieOnPrime, trailer out now, on @PrimeVideoIN Smiling face with sunglasses #HelloCharlie https://youtu.be/p0Qr_r1LZ-s @excelmovies @ShlokkaP @bindasbhidu @_iamnaaz_ @rajpalofficial #PankajSaraswat @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @J10Kassim @vishalrr.”

Hello Charlie is an adventure comedy and the trailer makes us smile and laugh. Aadar is good in the trailer, and Jackie Shroff and Elnaaz Norouzi leave a mark.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Hello Charlie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 9th April 2021. While mostly on OTT platforms we get to see content that would attract adults, Hello Charlie is something that would be perfect for children as well.

Talking about the film, director Pankaj Saraswat had earlier said, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic-timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”