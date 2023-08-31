Trailer for Riz Ahmed-starrer ‘Fingernails’ out

The trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi psychological romantic drama film Fingernails is out now.

Headlined by Riz Ahmed, Jessie Buckley, and Jeremy Allen White, the upcoming film is scheduled to debut next month at the Toronto International Film Festival before it arrives in limited theatres on October 27, 2023.

It will also be released on the streaming platform Apple TV+ on November 3, 2023.

It’s just a feeling. Try to hold it in. Enjoy this first look at Fingernails, a new Apple Original Film starring Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White, and Riz Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/fU7dnDiUDp — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) August 29, 2023

Fingernails, which has Christos Nikou serving as both the writer and director, chronicles the story of a woman named Anna (Jessie Buckley), who starts working at an organisation that works to identify and explore whether the romantic relationship in a given couple is true or not.

“Anna and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It has been proven by a controversial new technology,” the official synopsis reads. “There is just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Riz Ahmed).”

Luke Wilson, Annie Murphy, and Nina Kiri round out the cast of Fingernails.

There is a starry production team behind Fingernails, including Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton all credited as producers with Jerome Duboz executive producing.