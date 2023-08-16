24.2 C
London
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBangladesh NewsTorrential rain causes chaos in Bangladesh, at least 55 killed
Bangladesh News

Torrential rain causes chaos in Bangladesh, at least 55 killed

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Lord Patten’s son-in-law convicted for shooting at Indian restaurant

THE son-in-law of Lord Patten of Barnes, the former...
UK News

Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions

A seasoned solicitor has been struck off from legal...
Entertainment

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up...
Entertainment

Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award

Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy...
UK News

Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians

PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the installation of...

AT LEAST 55 people have been killed and more than a million affected by two weeks of heavy rains causing floods and landslides in southeast Bangladesh, officials said last Sunday (13). 

 Administrators of four of the worst-hit districts said floods and landslides since August 1 killed 21 people in Cox’s Bazar, 19 in Chittagong, 10 in Bandarban and five in Rangamati. 

 “These are some of the heaviest rains in recent years,” Azizur Rahman, chief of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said. 

 He added that 312 millimetres (12 inches) of rainfall was recorded last Monday (7) alone. 

Officials said heavy rains lashed the region until last Friday (11), triggering flash floods that caused rivers to burst their banks and inundate hundreds of villages. It was only possible to confirm how many were killed after the floodwaters began to recede. 

 “In Cox’s Bazar, some 600,000 people were affected by the floods,” district administrator Shaheen Ibrahim said.  

Bangladesh is home to one million Rohingyas who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar. They now live in some three dozen camps built on cleared forest and hill slopes in Cox’s Bazar. “At least 21 people were killed”, Ibrahim said.  

The refugee commissioner, Mizanur Rahman, said four Rohingya refugees were killed, including a child and her mother who were buried under a landslide. “We have relocated around 2,000 people who are at risk of landslides in the camps to safe places,” he said. 

Hundreds of villages were swamped in Chittagong, Bangladesh’s second-largest city and home to its biggest port, in what residents said was some of the heaviest flooding in decades. 

 “The flood damaged at least 5,000 thatched houses,” district administrator Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said. 

 “At least 19 people have died from the floods. We recovered some bodies from the Sangu river after floodwater receded in the past few days. Some 450,000 people were affected by the floods. 

” Transport between Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar was cut for a few days and newly laid railway tracks were damaged, he said. 

 The rains also triggered a major flash flood in the hill district of Bandarban, where administrator Shah Mujahid Uddin said at least 10 people were killed. 

 Five people were killed in the Rangamati hill district, where heavy rains cut off some 23,000 people, administrator Mosharraf Hossain said. 

 Bangladeshi authorities have sent food and relief to the worstaffected region, said Shahina Sultana, a senior government official in Chattogram region, the new name for Chittagong. 

 Five people were still missing, she said. “The government is doing everything in its power to support people,” she added. (AFP) 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Bangladesh protesters vent fury after Islamist leader dies in prison

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Lord Patten’s son-in-law convicted for shooting at Indian restaurant

UK News 0
THE son-in-law of Lord Patten of Barnes, the former...

Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions

UK News 0
A seasoned solicitor has been struck off from legal...

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

Entertainment 0
Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up...

Popular

Lord Patten’s son-in-law convicted for shooting at Indian restaurant

UK News 0
THE son-in-law of Lord Patten of Barnes, the former...

Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions

UK News 0
A seasoned solicitor has been struck off from legal...

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

Entertainment 0
Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc