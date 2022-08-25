Rumours have been doing the rounds lately that actor Glen Powell, who delivered a power-packed performance in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, has been approached to play Cyclops in an upcoming X-Men film for Marvel Studios.

Speaking with Variety, Powell shut down the rumours regarding his casting in the MCU project. When asked if there was any truth to those rumours, Powell confirmed that nobody from Marvel Studios has approached him with the role, even with fans asking him if he is playing the role in the much-anticipated film.

“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, “Dude, are you Cyclops?” No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about,” the actor told Variety.

Powell is not the only actor whose name has been linked to the cast of the upcoming X-Men film. Ever Since Hugh Jackman’s run as Wolverine came to an end with 2017’s Logan, there has been speculation about who will replace him. Two names that keep cropping up as potential successors for him include Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe.

Radcliffe reacted to the rumours some time ago, saying he hasn’t been contacted by the studio. Egerton, on the other hand, honestly mentioned his meeting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick has turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office. The sequel hit screens more than three decades after its predecessor in 1986. Talking to Variety, Powell also opened up about whether it would take another 36 years to get the third instalment of Top Gun.

He joked about potentially not looking as good as Tom Cruise does when he is 60 years old, although he remains hopeful that he’ll get to come back for another round:

“I don’t know if I’m going to look like Tom Cruise at 60. We have different trajectories. He’s maintained. I don’t know if Hangman is going to look the same. I could look pretty gross. Hopefully, before then, I’d like to make another movie,” he said.