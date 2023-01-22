Our intellectual and social development depends on our vision. In fact, 80 per cent of our gained knowledge is through our eyes. Therefore, keeping our eyes healthy is also vital for keeping our brains healthy. This is because our optic nerves connect our brain with our eyes, the Kerala Ayurveda site informs. So, if we keep our eyes healthy, our brains will also be healthy and in turn, we can lead a healthy life.

However, nowadays, due to phones, laptops, or television, we tend to spend too much time on screens, and according to experts this has taken a toll on our eyes leading to itching, discomfort, watery or dry eyes, and strained tired eyes.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ayurveda expert, Dr Dimple Jangda highlights how the over-utilisation of digital devices and exposure to too much light is putting stress on our eyes.

She adds that according to Ayurveda, the eye muscles are governed by the earth element, the blood vessels by fire, the eye colour by air, the eye’s white area by water, and the tear ducts and channels by space.

According to Ayurveda, the human body comprises three fundamental categories known as doshas which are Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. An imbalance in your doshas can cause health issues.

The Pitta dosha controls metabolism, digestion, and energy production.

The “Eyes are the seat of the pitta dosha,” states Dr Dimple.

To keep our eyes healthy, Dr Dimple suggests top 5 Ayurveda remedies:

1. Ayurveda suggests washing your eyes with cold water in the morning while holding water in your mouth. However, Dr Dimple warns, “Very hot or very cold water should not be used for washing the eyes.”

Regularly following this eye wash morning routine will help to keep your eyes naturally healthy.

2. Dr Dimple also recommends the ‘Tratak’ method to improve vision. This can be practiced by staring at a ghee or clarified butter lamp which is lit with a cotton wick.

Put off all the lights inside a room, sit on the floor with folded legs – place the lamp with ghee on the floor and look at it intensely.

Ensure that the lamp is placed at 30 degrees viewing angle. You should practice this daily for ten minutes to help make your eyes strong and improve eye lustre.

Trataka Ayurveda eye health method helps to improve your vision by stimulating your eyesight, and improving blood circulation, the Kerala Ayurveda site explains.

3. Dr Dimple also states that an effective and quick way to soothe tired eyes is by placing cotton balls soaked with goat milk over your eyes.

4. To help manage dry eyes, Dr Dimple advises the use of castor oil. All you need to do is put a drop of castor oil in both eyes. However, ensure the castor oil is pure. You can also apply this oil to the soles of your feet.

5. Dr Dimple also shares soothing your eyes with the use of cucumber slices, as they have a cooling effect.

Place two slices of cold cucumber on your eyes and leave it on for about 15- 20 minutes. You will not only get rid of dark circles under your eyes but it will also relax and de-stress your eyes, the Art of Living site notes.

Alternatively, Dr Dimple suggests soothing your eyes, with the use of teabags as they have catechins (a chemical compound) in them which have antioxidant activity.

Besides these remedies for healthy eyes, you can also try aloe vera juice to soothe eye strain. Mix the chilled juice with water and dip cotton balls in it, place these cotton balls on your eyes for about 10-15 minutes to get relief.

Rose water too is an effective remedy for those who experience a burning sensation in their eyes or eye soreness. Just dip cotton balls in rosewater and place it on your eyes.

Speaking about Ayurveda to treat eyes, Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and Nutritionist at LivLong wellness services told The Indian Express, “The Ayurvedic treatment for eyes takes a holistic approach to improve eyesight. Ayurveda aims to manage health concerns from their root. While this may take considerable time to show results, the effect is long-lasting and comprehensively rejuvenating.”

Here’s a list of some useful tips shared by the expert:

To help moisturise your eyes and reduce eye dryness mix honey and ghee and apply it around your eyes before sleeping.

Soak Triphala, a blend of three fruits, in water overnight to improve your eyesight and reduce redness and inflammation. You can use this water as an eye wash in the morning. Triphala is supposedly very nourishing for the eyes.

Also, to maintain healthy eyes, you should eat foods rich in vitamin A, such as carrots and leafy greens.

Yoga asanas such as Shirshasana and Trataka can also help to improve your eyesight and reduce stress on the eyes.

But even though these tips can help manage your eye health, the expert advises that “It is always essential to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner before indulging in any new treatment regimen.”