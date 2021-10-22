The epic science-fiction film Dune, directed by Oscar-nominated French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, enters UK cinemas today on 21st October amid great pre-release buzz.

The high-profile film features an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem in prominent roles. Several cast and crew members were in attendance at Monday’s red carpet and special screening for the film in London.

The special screening also saw the presence of Pakistani actors Armeena Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Ainy Jaffri Rahman, singer Bambi Bains as well as British actor Banita Sandhu, who can be currently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham (2021).

For the uninitiated, Dune is an adaption of the 1965 book series by Frank Herbert, which is considered to be one of the most influential books of the 20th century. The new cinematic adaptation of the classic novel screams echoed around London’s Leicester Square as the cast, dressed resplendently, walked the red carpet.

The synopsis of the film reads, “A mysterious and mystical hero’s journey, Dune is about Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. He must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As dangerous forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence called ‘Spice’ only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

A Venice Film Festival favourite, Dune was first scheduled to arrive in theatres in November 2020, which was later shifted to December 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Its release was later pushed to 2021.

