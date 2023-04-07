SCOTLAND’S first minister Humza Yousaf has denied there was any political reason over the timing of the arrest of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.

Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), was arrested and released on Wedensday (5) as part of an investigation into the finances of the governing party.

Yousaf on Thursday (6) dismissed as “a conspiracy theory” any suggestions that the arrest was intentionally delayed until the completion of the recent SNP leadership contest which he narrowly won.

“To me, that sounds like a conspiracy theory, that we were in cahoots with Police Scotland about the timing,” the first minister told journalists.

“The timing of any investigation is absolutely for Police Scotland, it’s not determined by anybody else,” Yousaf said.

Police probing the SNP’s finances raided the party headquarters in Edinburgh and the Glasgow home of Murrell and Sturgeon where they erected a large crime-scene tent in the front garden.

On Wednesday (5) afternoon, officers could be seen in the back garden, with one of them carrying two spades, although it is unclear why the officer had the tools.

In a statement to broadcasters, a spokesperson for Sturgeon said it would not be “appropriate to comment on a live police investigation”.

“Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.

“Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required, however at this time no such request has been made,” the spokesperson added.

Murrell was chief executive of the SNP for nearly 25 years until he quit last month.

In a statement, police said earlier they had taken a 58-year-old man into custody for questioning over “the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation,” the force said.

Murrell has long faced questions over the alleged diversion of £600,000 in SNP donations that were meant to support its drive for Scottish independence.

He also failed to declare a personal loan to the SNP of more than £100,000, something that could breach laws on political funding transparency.

Murrell resigned from his SNP leadership post after the party falsely denied to the media that it had lost 30,000 members.

After more than eight years at the helm, Sturgeon said in February that she lacked the “energy” to carry on and was stepping down.

But the police investigation into Murrell, whom she married in 2010, had been a cloud over her head.

Yousaf distanced himself from whatever had taken place at party headquarters before he became leader.

“Clearly it’s not great, and I think the sooner we can get to a conclusion in this police investigation, the better,” he said.

Yousaf added: “I’ve never been an office bearer in the party, I’ve not had a role in the party finances.

The arrest plunges the SNP deeper into crisis. Yousaf has already been accused of having snubbed his defeated rivals for cabinet posts after the bad-tempered leadership campaign.

(With inputs from AFP)