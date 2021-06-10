Talented actress Tillotama Shome, whose credits include several nationally and internationally acclaimed films such as Monsoon Wedding (2001), Qissa (2013) and Sir (2018), has won the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival.

The actress has bagged the honour for her endearing performance in Raahgir: The Wayfarers. The film is directed by Goutam Ghose, who has also won the Best Director award at the film festival.

Aside from Shome, Raahgir: The Wayfarers also stars Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi in important roles. The film tells the story of three complete strangers, who live on a daily wage basis.

Sharing the delightful news of her win on Twitter, Shome wrote, “I am blessed to have worked with the wonderful director Gautam Ghose and co actors Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi in Raahgir. Thank you 23rd UK Asian Film Festival for honouring our film with these awards.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in as soon as the actress shared the news on social media. “Many congrats my little tilli for making big strides! Big hug and loads of love. You totally deserve it,” actor Vinay Pathak commented.

Before winning the top honours at the UK Asian Film Festival, Raahgir: The Wayfarers had its screening at several film festivals across the world, including Busan International Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival, MAMI – Mumbai Film Festival, and Cinemasia Film Festival.

A few months ago, Tillotama Shome had even won the Critics Best Actress award for her much-talked-about film Sir at the 66th edition of the prestigious Filmfare Awards.

