Every week, a new viral health trend seems to make waves on TikTok, with content creators sharing so-called hacks to make you healthy.

The social media app currently has more than 8.9 million active users in the UK with millions of others worldwide, hopping on board TikTok’s latest health trends.

However, experts warn that widespread misinformation can be harmful to your health.

They also state that these health trends may put your health at risk and at times can even be dangerous.

The Mirror reports that according to a new study, more than 28 per cent of adults in the UK have tried a wellness or fitness trend after viewing it on social media.

Also, 18 per cent among those who tried a TikTok or viral fitness trend have reportedly said they had a negative experience – equating to 2.6 million Britons.

Based on the study by European lingerie specialists, Hunkemöller, it was found that men were more likely than women to be influenced by health and fitness hacks spotted on social media.

Since millions of Britons follow these viral fitness trends, experts are concerned about the health dangers like kidney damage, and knee injuries.

However, there are also some viral health trends that experts endorse.

Speaking about using TikTok for fitness advice, Elliott Upton, certified personal trainer and head of online training at Ultimate Performance, is reported to have said, “TikTok, similarly to other social media platforms, is awash with fitness advice. And, like other social media platforms, the advice given by influencers ranges from very good, to potentially quite dangerous.

He adds, “I want to stress there are some genuinely good fitness experts on TikTok. It’s not as simple as dismissing the platform entirely, because there are some very experienced, very knowledgeable experts on there, who have good advice to share.

“However, there’s a lot of information on TikTok that’s either out of date, or worse, out of context. When it comes to fitness, everyone is different, and so what works for one person might not work for another.

“If you are going to use TikTok, then my advice would be to do your research thoroughly first.”

Here’s a list of the most popular TikTok fitness and wellness trends tried by Britons

• 30-Day Gallon of Water a Day Challenge – 34% have tried this

• 100 Rep Challenge – 27%

• Burning 600 Calories in 60 Minutes – 25%

• Skip/Jump Rope Challenge – 24%

• Pilates – 24%

• The Treadmill Strut – 21%

• Hot Girl Walks – 20%

• 12-3-20 – 17%

• 75 Hard Challenge – 16%

• Drinking “Proffee” – 16%

Based on the study, it was discovered that the most popular trend was the ‘30-day Gallon of Water Challenge,’ according to which, participants are instructed to drink 3.7 litres of water daily for a month.

This challenge was reportedly attempted by 34% Brits and is supposed to have attracted more than a 25.3 million views worldwide.

However, despite its popularly this challenge is reported to have received some mixed reviews.

While some may claim that this health trends offers “lots of health benefits” like weight loss, increased energy and the flushing out of toxins from the body – experts have warned that this challenge which involves the consumption of plenty of water, may have some harmful side effects that includes kidney issues.

“Drinking a gallon of water a day won’t achieve the supposed benefits many are claiming, and doing so may be dangerous for some,” Tom Jenane, fitness and nutrition expert at Natures Healthbox told the Mirror.

He adds, “The over-consumption of water can cause havoc on your kidneys and can lead to vomiting and headaches if you don’t consume enough sodium to match this level in your diet.”

The 75-Day Hard is another popular health trend among Brits. It involves doing high-impact workouts every day for 75 days.

However, experts warn that there is possible risk of physical injury from continuous exercise, therefore, it’s best to stay away from this challenge.

“Working out without rest days increases the likelihood of injuries significantly. If you’re engaging in high-impact workouts every day for a total of 75 days, you may experience knee injuries, stress fractures and iliotibial band syndrome. I cannot stress the importance of rest days enough!” James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym Centre of Excellence said.

On the other hand, experts are full of praise for the ‘Hot Girl Walk’ and have a far more positive view of this top trend that has reportedly racked up more than 274.1 million views globally on TikTok and has also been tried by 20% of those surveyed for the study.

The trend requires participants to take an everyday four-mile walk outdoors, while listening to an inspirational podcast or a motivational or uplifting playlist.

During this walk, people are encouraged to only think about what they are grateful for, how ‘hot’ they are, and their goals in life, and how to attain their goals.

A qualified yoga, pilates and fitness instructor, Eloise Skinner, is reported to have said, “Walking regularly is great for your body and being outside can assist with getting enough Vitamin D (a contributor to healthy bones).

“Gratitude practices have also been shown to help with feelings of positivity and optimism, so this is an important element as well. One of the best things about this trend is its simplicity – no extremes, just a daily walk, using a mental focus to keep on track.”

What about the trend of mixing protein powder with coffee, known as ‘Proffee’?

This trend has reportedly been tried by 16% of adults in the UK, with double the number of men having tried it.

Trends approved by fitness experts