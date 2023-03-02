Undoubtedly Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved and lauded action heroes of Bollywood. From his films to his real life, the superstar has always treated the audience with his mindblowing action sequences and stunts. Be it adults to youngsters to kids, Tiger enjoys a huge fan base in all age groups around the globe who never leaves a chance to shower their love on him. On the occasion of his birthday, the netizens flooded social media and made him trend with #NoOneLikeTiger.

Tiger Shroff fans are hailing him for being their youngest action superstar and after years of doing that, still, no one else can do what he can, as they say, that he is unmatchable in this space. From his dance moves to his action to his good looks and perfectly chiselled physique, the netizens are wishing the superstar on his birthday stating- #NoOneLikeTiger.

While Tiger Shroff has always proved his mettle as the youngest action superstar in his films, he is all set to take it to another level in the future with films like Ganapath – Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year.