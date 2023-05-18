Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said he has suffered an injury in his shoulder.

In a tweet, Salman hinted he was hurt on the set of his much-awaited film Tiger 3.

“When you think you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Let the world be, try lifting a 5 kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is injured). #Tiger3 (sic)” the 57-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site.

In his post, Salman also shared a picture of his back with a pain-relieving patch on his left shoulder.

Tiger 3, backed by Yash Raj Films, will see the star return as the titular Indian spy alongside Katrina Kaif’s Zoya, a Pakistani spy, and his wife.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller will hit the screens in November.

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a family entertainer produced by Salman Khan Films.