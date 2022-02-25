Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is set to join forces with Kesari (2018) director Anurag Singh for an upcoming digital project, as per reports. The yet-to-be-titled project is set at Amazon Prime Video.

Spilling more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “Anurag and Tiger have been discussing this film for the past three months, and it finally seems to be happening now. The actor has given his final nod and the modalities are fast being worked upon. It is one of the biggest Indian productions coming out of Amazon Prime and will see Tiger stepping into a completely different horizon.”

The source goes on to add, “This Amazon Prime film will be made to a global standard and be shot in multiple countries across the world. Tiger will undergo some rigorous training for this film soon after finishing Ganapath and will start shooting in July 2022. Anurag has already begun his preparation and will soon fly to a foreign country for a recce.”

Shroff already has a number of exciting projects on his platter. He is currently filming Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti (2014). The actioner also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

The actor also headlines Vikas Bahl’s two-part action film Ganapath, alongside Kriti Sanon. He recently announced one more film, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Shroff will share the screen space with superstar Akshay Kumar in this upcoming film, to be directed by Ali Fazal.

