Last seen in Baaghi 3 (2020), Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has several exciting films in the pipeline.

He has been keeping busy filming his upcoming film, Ganapath­ – Part 1 in the UK with Kriti Sanon, and Elli AvrRam.

On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared that he suffered an eye injury while filming Ganapath. The much-awaited film, which is being mounted on a lavish scale, is directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who has previously helmed Super 30 (2019) and Queen (2014).

Shroff took to Instagram stories to share a picture of himself, which showed black and blue marks around his eye. “S*** happens. Ganapath final countdown,” the actor captioned his story. The team started filming in the UK in the month of November.

Ganapath – Part 1 will mark Shroff and Sanon’s second film together. The two have earlier shared screen space in Heropanti (2014) which marked their Bollywood debut.

According to reports, it is going to be a one-of-its-kind entertainer as it is set in 2090. Confirming the same, a source had earlier informed, “The film is said to be set in the year 2090. It will have a dystopian set-up, showing a world ravaged by wars or other such calamities. Director Vikas Bahl has worked very hard, and the producers have given him all the support to ensure that the futuristic era depicted in the film will take the breath away of the viewers and emerge as one of the USPs of the film.”

Ganapath – Part 1, produced by Pooja Entertainment, is slated for its theatrical bow on 23rd December, 2022.