Many filmmakers and actors down South are trying to break the language barrier and make the films that attract pan-India. On Wednesday (3), Telugu superstar Ravi Teja’s pan-India film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao was announced.

The movie will be directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal under his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The production house took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “There were thieves, robbers and then there was #���������������������������������������������������Tiger Presenting @RaviTeja_offl in and as టైగర్ నాగేశ్వరరావు टाइगर नागेश्वर राव டிகேர் நாகேஸ்வர ராவ் ಟೈಗರ್ ನಾಗೇಶ್ವರ ರಾವ್ ടൈഗർ നാഗേശ്വര രാവ് @Vamsee_dir @AbhishekOfficl.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Set in the era of 1970s, the film is based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Talking about the other films of Teja, the actor will be seen in movies like Khiladi, Ramarao on Duty, and Dhamaka. Khiladi was slated to release in May this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date is not yet announced.

Reportedly, Salman Khan has already bought the Hindi remake rights of Khiladi.